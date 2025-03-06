Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

About Engie Brasil Energia

Shares of EGIEY opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.44. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

