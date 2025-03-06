US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,780 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,502 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,259 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $4,084,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.3 %

HAL stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

