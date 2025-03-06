Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,780 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 241,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

