Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

