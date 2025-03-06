US Bancorp DE Has $3.89 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS NULG opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.