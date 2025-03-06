Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,138,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after acquiring an additional 906,172 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,088,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after acquiring an additional 481,750 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,130,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,378,000 after acquiring an additional 469,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

SYF stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $70.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

