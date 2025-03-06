KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KT were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of KT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,736 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of KT by 2,407.3% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,145,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,749,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,986,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

KT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

