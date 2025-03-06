Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

