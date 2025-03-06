Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 858.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

NIC opened at $116.38 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.23. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $364,950.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,452.40. This represents a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,396.86. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,913. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.