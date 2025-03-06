Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $317,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

