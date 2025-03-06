Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,693 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in General Electric by 92.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

GE opened at $202.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a one year low of $126.78 and a one year high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

