Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 32,170 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 11.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Performance

SUZ stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

