Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

MFG opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

