SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:RY opened at $115.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.