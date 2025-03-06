NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) versus JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Critical Survey

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO – Get Free Report) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NetObjects and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 0.00 JFrog 0 3 14 1 2.89

JFrog has a consensus price target of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than NetObjects.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

NetObjects has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NetObjects and JFrog”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JFrog $428.49 million 8.75 -$69.24 million ($0.63) -58.43

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFrog.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A JFrog -16.16% -6.42% -4.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JFrog beats NetObjects on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution. It also provides JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization’s software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets; and JFrog Pipelines, a continuous integration and delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro that provides access to the universal version of JFrog Artifactory and ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes; JFrog Pro X, a self-hosted-only subscription; JFrog Enterprise X, which offers cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, larger enterprise-scale deployments, service-level agreement support, and deeper security; and JFrog Enterprise Plus, a full platform subscription option. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

