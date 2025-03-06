Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Quarry LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $748.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Central Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

