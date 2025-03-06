Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $49.44 Average PT from Analysts

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Insider Transactions at Klaviyo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Klaviyo Price Performance
Shares of KVYO opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -224.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.