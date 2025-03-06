Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $49.44 Average PT from Analysts

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $181,621.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 260,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,536.12. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 23,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $958,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,464.64. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953 over the last ninety days. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVYO opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -224.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

