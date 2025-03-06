SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

