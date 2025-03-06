SVB Wealth LLC Takes $242,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 246,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 196,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 145,295 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

