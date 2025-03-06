Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $13.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

HLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair cut Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

