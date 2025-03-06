SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,218 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

