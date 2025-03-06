Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $59.19 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,836 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $59,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $534.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $605.52 and a 200-day moving average of $527.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
