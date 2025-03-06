Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $59.19 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,836 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $59,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $726.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $534.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $605.52 and a 200-day moving average of $527.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

