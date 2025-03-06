Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 217,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 361,363 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

EPAM stock opened at $200.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

