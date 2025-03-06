Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $747.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.38%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.