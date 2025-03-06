Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,277 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $617.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total transaction of $5,063,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,304,518.24. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,811 shares of company stock worth $142,391,012 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.