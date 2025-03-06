Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,059,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,480,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $351.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

