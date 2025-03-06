Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,505,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Matador Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 261,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,330 shares of company stock worth $1,082,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.