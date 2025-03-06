Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – March 5th

Alibaba Group, SEA, Walt Disney, Arista Networks, Flutter Entertainment, Target, and Verizon Communications are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that are primarily involved in producing, distributing, or providing entertainment content and services, including film and television production, music, gaming, sports, and theme parks. These stocks are influenced by consumer trends, seasonal factors, and media consumption habits, often experiencing volatility based on the success of their productions and shifts in entertainment preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $9.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.20. 23,001,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,422,612. The stock has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SE traded up $11.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.61. 5,219,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. SEA has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,302. The firm has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.80. Walt Disney has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.53. 1,420,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.56. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,108. Target has a one year low of $112.53 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 7,224,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,694,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

