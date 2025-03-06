Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY opened at $356.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPAY. Raymond James reduced their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

