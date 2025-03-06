Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,505,085 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.