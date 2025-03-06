Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 4,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

