Top Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 5th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Churchill Downs, PENN Entertainment, and Agilysys are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares issued by companies that operate casinos or are heavily involved in the gambling and entertainment industry. Their performance is tied to consumer spending, economic cycles, and regulatory environments, reflecting the unique volatility and growth opportunities within the gaming sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,832. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. 632,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.97. 131,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. 578,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,962. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Agilysys (AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Shares of AGYS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 139,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Further Reading