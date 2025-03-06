SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 45.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 619,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after purchasing an additional 98,889 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $130.38 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

