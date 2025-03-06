SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.41 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.99.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

