APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 50,000 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APi Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $37.20 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in APi Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.