Inceptionr LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,733,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $132.06 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $136.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

