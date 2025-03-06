Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,186,956.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $517,959.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

