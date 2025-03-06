Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson Sells 205,318 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 205,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.22, for a total transaction of C$3,124,939.96.

Jonathan Paul Rollinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 3 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total transaction of C$47.04.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$17.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

