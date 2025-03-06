Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,328 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

