Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) CEO John Oyler Sells 101,000 Shares

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $24,674,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ONC opened at $262.21 on Thursday. Beigene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONC. Macquarie increased their price target on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

