Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.06.

Insulet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $270.81 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

