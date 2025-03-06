Avory & Company LLC Sells 3,590 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Avory & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

