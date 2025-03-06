Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 27.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,363,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 437,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

