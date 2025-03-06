iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Purchased by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,557,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,993 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $127,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,887,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,842,000 after purchasing an additional 615,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

