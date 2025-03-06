PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $168,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,904,000. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

GJUN stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

