McDonough Capital Management Inc Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McDonough Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,541,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,403,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after buying an additional 111,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

