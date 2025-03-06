RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 0.4% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $172.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

