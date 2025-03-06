Battery Management Corp. Takes $496.60 Million Position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,827,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,599,000. ServiceTitan accounts for approximately 63.6% of Battery Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Battery Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceTitan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,692,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,896,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,450,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan Price Performance

ServiceTitan stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.60 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

View Our Latest Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.