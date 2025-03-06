Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) traded down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 176.40 ($2.27). 3,426,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 626,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.89).

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £749.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.72.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.