Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Increases By 23.0%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.6 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

