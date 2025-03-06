Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Increases By 23.0%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.6 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Shares of Cogeco stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $46.16.
Cogeco Company Profile
